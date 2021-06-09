SideDoor rebrands to Home Base YK

- Advertisement -

SideDoor Ministries, the youth homelessness organization has rebranded into Home Base YK.

The organization will no longer be connected to a Christian ministry either.

That decision comes based on the needs of the youth that access programs through this organization, a spokesperson said.

“The new mission of Home Base YK is to provide housing and support to youth in Yellowknife in order for them to achieve life-long success,” Home Base YK said in a statement.

A number of the organization’s programs are getting rebrands as well.

Hope’s Haven will now be called Home Base, the Youth in Transition program will be called Youth Dorms and the Resource Centre will be called the Youth Centre.

The Resource Centre has been housed in the second floor of the Post Office on Franklin Avenue, ever since the temporary day shelter was moved into the building, which was closed on May 31. The building used to house SideDoor’s youth shelter.

An event to mark the rebranding will be held on Thursday June 10 at 4 p.m.