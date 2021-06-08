Public Health Emergency extended, Emerging Wisely to be updated tomorrow

- Advertisement -

The territory-wide Public Health Emergency has been extended by Minister of Health Julie Green under the NWT’s Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

The latest extension continues through June 22nd. This will be the last extension before the Emerging Wisely Plan gets updated.

The GNWT is holding a public briefing tomorrow, June 9th on the release of the CPHO’s updated Emerging Wisely Plan. The plan was last updated in June 2020.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Green, and Kandola will release the plan in a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

There are currently two active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT, both belonging to non-NWT residents at Mine sites.

Green says the Public Health Emergency is required to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in the territory, visit the GNWT’s COVID-19 Website.