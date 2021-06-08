Hay Days planning ‘unwound’ festival for duration of summer

- Advertisement -

This year’s Hay Days Festival will not take place over Canada Day week as originally intended but will instead take place over a twelve week stretch this summer.

This year’s festival will be an “unwound” series of music, arts and cultural events according to festival organizers.

“In the interest of community and participant safety we have chosen to offer musical performances, workshops and artisan vendors over twelve weeks rather than a large five day gathering for this year,” they add.

Each Saturday starting June 19th people will be able to visit their sponsored “Meet the Maker” vendor booth where they can view and purchase NWT art.

- Advertisement -

Arts, crafts and cultural workshops will be offered for children, youth, family and adult participants on Wednesdays through Friday every week beginning July 2nd.

Organizers say additional events for larger crowds may be added should the current COVID‐19 situation in the NWT continue in a successful direction.

That would likely include further easing of the Emerging Wisely Plan and low exposure risk throughout the territory.

The sound stage, workshop and vendor schedule will be updated regularly on the festival website as the musical and artisan applicants from throughout the NWT are confirmed.

Additional information on events and venues will be updated on an ongoing basis.