Six NWT residents receive Culture and Heritage Circle awards

- Advertisement -

Awards were handed out virtually to six NWT recipients who were inducted into the 2020 Minister’s Culture and Heritage Circle.

The ceremony, which is usually held in the Grand Hall at the Legislative Building, was hosted virtually by Minister of Education, Culture and Employment R.J. Simpson.

Simpson says the recipients are recognized and respected in their communities for leadership, participation and significant contributions to the arts, culture and heritage.

“I would like to thank all of this year’s inductees for their valued contributions to culture, heritage and the arts in the NWT,” he adds.

By category, the six recipients were:

Youth: Kaysea Fountain, Fort Resolution

Individual: Myrna Pokiak, Yellowknife

Elder: Rosalind Mercredi, Yellowknife

Group: Collège Nordique Francophone, Yellowknife

Indigenous Languages: Angelina Fabien, Fort Resolution

Minister’s Choice: Lawrence Nayally, Wrigley

Created in 2011, yearly nominations are received from across the territory to acknowledge organizations and individuals who have contributed to the NWT’s arts, culture and heritage community.