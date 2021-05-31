Flags flying at half-mast across NWT for those who lost their lives in Kamloops

- Advertisement -

In memory of the 215 children who lost their lives at a former Residential School in Kamloops, BC, the City of Yellowknife flags will fly at half-mast for 215 hours.

The flags at City Hall, the Fire Hall and the Frame Lake Trail were lowered earlier today and will fly at half-mast from 9 a.m. on May 31st, until 8 a.m. on June 9th.

Mayor Rebecca Alty says thousands of children across Canada lost their lives, were abused, separated from their family and community and stripped of their language and culture due to Residential Schools.

“This discovery is a sombre reminder that we all must do more to learn about residential schools and their ongoing effects, to support residential school survivors, and to honour and remember those who lost their lives,” she adds.

City Manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett says reconciliation is a process of healing relationships that requires public truth sharing, apology, and commemorations that acknowledge and redress past harms.

“We all have a responsibility to acknowledge the past and actively work towards reconciliation, and the City of Yellowknife remains committed to our journey toward reconciliation,” she adds.

The City is also encouraging residents to learn more about residential schools and their impact in the NWT and across Canada as well as the City’s journey toward reconciliation.

The Town of Hay River has also lowered their flags to honour the lives and memories of the 215 children. The flags will remain lowered for one hour for every child lost.