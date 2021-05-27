Samantha Morandin receives 2021 Edets’seèhdzà Studentship Award

- Advertisement -

The 2021 Edets’seèhdzà Studentship Award has been awarded to third-year Aurora College nursing student Samantha Morandin.

Morandin is the fourth recipient of the Edets’seèhdzà Studentship since its launch in 2019.

Hotıì ts’eeda Chairperson Dr. John B. Zoe says the studentship supports students to gain meaningful health and wellness research in the NWT.

“These students will go on to be homegrown researchers and health professionals shaping the northern health research landscape,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

The award provides a $20,000 stipend for students interested in participating in a health research project over the summer months (full-time) or during the school year (part-time).

Morandin says she plans to graduate with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2022 and begin her nursing career in the North.

“I hope to use this opportunity to learn more about Indigenous health, traditions, medicines and ways of healing in order to provide superior culturally safe nursing care,” she adds.

The award is funded by Hotıì ts’eeda and provided through a partnership with Aurora College.

Edets’seèhdzà means “stepping forward to challenge yourself” in the Tłıchǫ language.