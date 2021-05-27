Road repairs ongoing in Hay River after flooding

- Advertisement -

Road repairs are ongoing throughout Hay River as the community reckons with damage caused by flooding.

In a post to Facebook, the town said residents should avoid the road to the 2 Seasons Adventures’ Campsites and Castaway, because it has been damaged by flooding.

In a council meeting on May 18, Director of Public Works Mike Auge said there had been damage to roads in a number of other areas throughout town, including along the road heading towards the water treatment plant, as well as stretches of Alaska Road.

“Some issues with those that we’re working on coming up with plans for fixing the roads,” he said. “A lot of standing water is still around Vale Island that we’ve been working on getting it to flow, helping it in some cases with some bumps.”

The town has also been working on its community cleanup, with volunteers clearing garbage and the town clearing dust off the roads that accumulated during the winter months.



While flooding still impacts a number of communities in the territory, the evacuation order for Vale Island and West Channel residents was lifted on May 11.

“I can honestly say that we really got lucky,” said Potter. “I definitely anticipated an awful worst breakup,” said Ross Potter, Director of Protective Services during a council meeting on May 11.

But impacts of flooding are still being felt in Hay River, with a boil water advisory, declared on May 16, remaining in place.