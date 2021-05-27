RCMP investigate sudden death in Inuvik

- Advertisement -

A 47 year-old woman was found unresponsive at a residence in Inuvik on Saturday, May 22nd.

Inuvik RCMP arrived on scene at approximately 6:40 p.m. and subsequently transported her by medevac to Yellowknife.

The woman was confirmed dead on May 23rd.

The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Office of the Chief Coroner have begun an investigation. A post mortem examination has been ordered.

The investigation is in it’s early stages and no further information is available.