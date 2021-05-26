- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWTSPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Maui!

“Maui is a young dog who is friendly and happy. He has had no training and has been on his own with Kona since they were pups. He will need an experienced dog person to give consistent training.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Maui home either stop by the NWTSPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com