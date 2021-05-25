City looking for performers for upcoming summer events

- Advertisement -

Performers are being called for by the City of Yellowknife as they prepare for another summer of outdoor entertainment.

Entertainers will be selected for events such as Arts in the Park and Canada Day 2021.

Applications from all individuals and groups are encouraged to apply. Performance types could include Music, Spoken Word, Dance, Magic, and other creative mediums.

This year, the city also welcomes solo or duo artists interested in pursuing a more intimate style performance called “Arts in the Park Unplugged”.

- Advertisement -

The regular Arts in the Park will be taking place Thursday evenings starting July 8th while Arts in the Park Unplugged will be on Wednesdays during the lunch hour starting June 30th.

The exact dates and frequency of performances will be announced by the City at a later date.

Applications will be reviewed in early June, however, the call for artists will remain open as needed.

The city says preference may be given in areas such as Indigenous, from the North, French speaking and children’s entertainment.

The situation surrounding COVID-19 in Yellowknife will continue to be monitored and residents are reminded that programs may change or be announced with little notice.

All events will follow the latest advisories issued by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

For more information, and to apply, visit the city’s website, email events@yellowknife.ca or call 920-5676.