No new COVID-19 cases in YK, 52 total recovered

By
Keven Dow
-
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS).
- Advertisement -

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, with seven more cases having recovered.

That means that 52 cases total in the Yellowknife cluster have recovered.

18 cases of COVID-19 remain active in the territory, with 17 in Yellowknife and one at Diavik.

To date, 3,365 tests have been done connected to the N.J. Macpherson outbreak, with a positivity rate of just over two per cent.

- Advertisement -

There has yet to be any hospitalizations related to the cluster.

NJ Macpherson School is set to reopen on Wednesday, two days after other Yellowknife schools.

Vaccine clinics are being offered at two YK schools on Wednesday for youth aged 12-17 who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.

St. Patrick High School students can get the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while Sir John Franklin High School students can get the vaccine from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUser fees set to increase by three per cent in Yellowknife
Keven Dow
Keven Dow
News. Keven moved here from Ontario in November of 2018. As of December Keven is back to doing full-time news after transitioning into a news/mid-days position in late 2019. Prior to that, he was doing weekends/news for about 8-9 months. He's from a small tomato town in Ontario and went to College at Fanshawe for Radio Broadcasting. He loves talking about sports, entertainment, the community, and local events. Got a news tip? Email me at kdow@mytruenorthnow.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR