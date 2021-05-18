No new COVID-19 cases in YK, 52 total recovered

- Advertisement -

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, with seven more cases having recovered.

That means that 52 cases total in the Yellowknife cluster have recovered.

18 cases of COVID-19 remain active in the territory, with 17 in Yellowknife and one at Diavik.

To date, 3,365 tests have been done connected to the N.J. Macpherson outbreak, with a positivity rate of just over two per cent.

There has yet to be any hospitalizations related to the cluster.

NJ Macpherson School is set to reopen on Wednesday, two days after other Yellowknife schools.

Vaccine clinics are being offered at two YK schools on Wednesday for youth aged 12-17 who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.

St. Patrick High School students can get the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while Sir John Franklin High School students can get the vaccine from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.