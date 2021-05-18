Candidates announced for Behchokǫ̀ election on June 14

- Advertisement -

Current Chief Clifford Daniels will face four challengers in the upcoming Behchokǫ̀ council elections.

Daniels will be up against Leon Lafferty, Cody Mantla, Rosa H Mantla and Christopher Zoe for the position of chief, ahead of the election set to be held on June 14.

There are also 34 candidates running for the 10 councillor positions available during the upcoming election.



The Community Government of Behchoko asked residents in a post to Facebook to submit reasons for why a candidate may not be eligible to run in the election by 3 p.m. on May 20, to the Returning Officer.

Candidates also have 48 hours to remove their name from the list of candidates, otherwise it will appear on the ballot.