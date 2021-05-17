City facilities back to normal, services have resumed

- Advertisement -

Municipally owned facilities have now reopened across the City of Yellowknife. Officials with the city say programs and services for all ages have also resumed as of Monday.

The changes came after temporary COVID-19 restrictions originally put in place for schools and after-school activities in Yellowknife due to the N.J Macpherson outbreak were lifted.

The increased availability of staff who will have completed self-isolation related to the recent outbreak is noted by the City as another reason for services resuming.

City Hall will be back to it’s normal hours this week of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday followed shortly by summer hours beginning May 25th. City Hall will then be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Solid Waste Facility is back to being open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, for public drop off and salvaging.

Yellowknife Public Transit and YATS are back to regular service.

The Yellowknife Public Library will still be by appointment only with the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday to Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturdays.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will be open again from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday to Sunday.

The Multiplex will return to its hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday for rentals and scheduled programming while the Field House will go back to being open from 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Saturday to Sunday.

School gyms are to remain closed for now at the request of Yellowknife Education District No.1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools.

Masks or facial coverings remain mandatory on public transit, and in all indoor City facilities while screening, physical distancing and capacity restrictions remain in place.