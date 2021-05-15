One new COVID-19 case in YK, seven more recovered

- Advertisement -

One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Yellowknife with one probable COVID-19 case waiting to be confirmed.

Seven more COVID-19 cases have recovered, meaning that 27 cases in the Yellowknife cluster have recovered.

There are currently 39 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, 38 in Yellowknife and one at Diavik.

There are no new exposure risks.

Up until this point 2,528 tests have been done connected to the N.J. Macpherson outbreak, with a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent.

All N.J. Macpherson students and staff have to receive a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to school. Focused testing clinics are being set up to meet the demand.

Booking is now available on the NTHSSA website for the N.J. Macpherson testing site which is Saturday.

Anyone who has been exposed can book appointments on May 15th from 9 a.m – 6 p.m.

Approximately 300 appointments will be available. Residents are asked to book one appointment per person.