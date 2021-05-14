Several Yellowknife school busses cancelled ahead of school return

- Advertisement -

Several school bus routes in Yellowknife are being cancelled for Yellowknife’s Catholic elementary schools, because bus drivers remain in self-isolation.

Route 2, Route 6, Route 8, Route 11 and Route 12 are all cancelled on Monday.

Schools are set to reopen Monday, May 17, after NWT’s Chief Public Health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said most people connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at N.J. Macpherson would be out of self-isolation on Sunday.

A suite of new COVID-19 restrictions have been set for schools, including assigned seating on busses and mandatory ventilation (keeping the windows open at all times).

Masks are also being made mandatory in schools, as well as new rules barring any singing classes, gym classes and assemblies from happening indoors.

A spokesperson for the Yellowknife Catholic Schools board said bus cancellations will be reassessed on Tuesday, with an update provided to parents if needed.