PSAC and UNW provide $60K to flood relief in affected communities

$60,000 in emergency relief has been earmarked to support the residents of the flooded communities of Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River.

The United Way NWT will administer the funds to qualifying relief organizations to ensure residents affected by the flooding and damage will get the aid they need.

The money is coming from the Public Service Alliance of Canada Social Justice Fund in partnership with the Union of Northern Workers.

UNW President Todd Parsons says this is a time of upheaval for communities that are already feeling the weight of pandemic-fatigue.

“The residents of the affected areas are top of mind right now as we work with PSAC and the United Way NWT to provide financial aid to the organizations on the ground who can best assist those in need,” he adds.

United Way NWT Chair Tracy St. Denis says this funding and any other funding raised through this initiative will go directly to qualifying organizations who are best positioned to support those in need right now.

Anyone that would like to help support qualifying programs and groups offering relief, clothing, shelter and food to NWT residents affected by the flooding, can do so online.