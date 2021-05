- Advertisement -

The RCMP is warning about interruptions to cell service, long distance calling and landline services.

The interruptions are impacting most communities in the NWT and the area. Service is intermittent in some areas, with complete outages in others.

Emergency phone service may experience some technical difficulties, and call service in some communities may be intermittent.

This includes the local RCMP #1111 and may affect 911 service calls.