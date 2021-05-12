Construction on Inuvik pool to last until early fall

- Advertisement -

Construction is set to begin on the Inuvik pool after they recently received $750k in funding from the Federal Government.

A public update on the Town of Inuvik website from Senior Administrative Officer Grant Hood says the estimated completion of the project is early fall.

Hood says due to restrictions with the funding, substantial work could not begin until the funding was announced.

“There are many issues that have plagued the pool in recent years such as substantial leakage in piping encased in concrete and the shifting of the pool foundation,” says Hood.

Hood says attempts made in the past to work around these issues proved to be unsuccessful.

“As a result we consulted with several professionals in the industry and the difficult decision was made to move forward with an extensive rehabilitation of the pool,” says Hood.

The project to get the pool back up and running will focus on replacing the current inlet piping in the concrete with piping along the outside of the pool walls; raising the height of the pool walls in the lazy river area; and replacing the pool liner as it is soon to be expired.

Hood says the project will take some time to complete as supply chain issues due to Covid-19 have had an impact on project scheduling.