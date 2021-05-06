Feds give $2 million for improvements to community infrastructure in NWT

- Advertisement -

The federal Government is investing over $2 million in community, culture, recreation and infrastructure projects in the NWT.

An extra $835,000 is being provided by NWT communities and Indigenous ultimate recipients towards these projects.

Among the projects funded is a new arbour in the community of Kakisa that will create a central family-focused space to gather for cultural activities and celebrations.

Other investments will provide modern recreational and cultural facilities in Inuvik, Fort Smith and Fort Simpson, as well as cleaner and more reliable drinking water in Hay River.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says once complete, these projects will improve the quality and accessibility of facilities in NWT communities.

“Community infrastructure is key to providing reliable, dynamic and inclusive services for residents. Investments in community infrastructure across the NWT will ensure residents have access to modern and accessible spaces to connect and stay healthy,” he adds.

Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna says this announcement demonstrates the continued collaboration between governments as they work towards enhancing and building sustainable community infrastructure.

“These projects in Kakisa, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith and Hay River will contribute to thriving, resilient northern communities,” she adds.

The governments/communities that are receiving the funding for future projects are:

First Nation of Ka’a’gee Tu – Construction of a cultural arbour centre serving several purposes, including meetings, feasts and ceremonies. The work involves constructing the cultural arbour structure and landscaping.

Town of Fort Smith – Resurfacing the basketball court and walking trail. This includes asphalt removal, excavation, grading and asphalt resurfacing covering a total area of over 6000 m2.

Village of Fort Simpson – Rehabilitation of the insulation system in the outdoor pool and installation of a new community splash park, a new playground and a new gathering area for community celebrations.

Town of Hay River – Feasibility study to assess the potential construction of a replacement water treatment and identification of other water treatment options.

Inuvialuit Communications Society – Upgrades to the Tusaayaksat building, which houses the Inuvialuit Cultural Resources Centre. This includes increasing accessibility to the building, renovating the indoor programming space, constructing outdoor programming space and improving connectivity to the building to support video conferencing.

Town of Inuvik – The project will rehabilitate the pool at the Midnight Sun Recreation Complex. The project includes repair or replacement of the pool liner, water supply inlets, main drains, skimmers, pool walls, mechanical systems, tiling, pool deck safety measures and other ancillary works.

Across the NWT, the feds have invested more than $451.6 million in over 100 infrastructure projects.