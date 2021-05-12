Feds invest almost $20 million in airport safety in NWT

- Advertisement -

Three airports in the territory will be getting some safety upgrades after receiving approximately $20 million from the federal government.

$15 million of that will be used for overlay work at the Fort Smith Airport, with 2.7 million earmarked for electrical system work at Fort Simpson, and $2 million airfield drainage upgrades at the Yellowknife Airport.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says the airports in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife are all critically important for residents and businesses in their communities.

“Well-maintained airports help ensure safe airport operations for aircraft, passengers and crews, and help protect costly airport safety assets, such as snow clearing equipment and aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

McLeod says these investments will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents of the NWT,

“Many residents depend on their local airports not only for personal travel and community resupply, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres,” he adds.

Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie says the territory’s 27 community airports are critical to the economic and social well-being of NWT residents.

“The role airports play in the day-to-day lives of Northerners has been made more apparent through COVID and the recent flooding in the NWT,” she adds.