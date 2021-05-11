Grand Chief and Premier urge Tłı̨chǫ residents to vaccinate

- Advertisement -

Tłı̨chǫ residents are being urged by Grand Chief George Mackenzie and Premier Caroline Cochrane to do their part in protecting Tłı̨chǫ communities against COVID-19 by getting the vaccine.

Cochrane says the number of cases in children these past two weeks is an important reminder for how vulnerable we are if the virus spreads far and wide.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to Behchokǫ̀ youth who are 12 to 17 years old at the Behchokǫ̀ Sportsplex on Tuesday, May 11th.

“The vaccine is the North’s best defense we have against COVID-19. It works very well by preventing 94% of people from getting the virus,” says Cochrane.

Mackenzie says if enough people get vaccinated, it can help to prevent the virus from spreading across the Tłı̨chǫ region and protect those who are not yet able to get the vaccine such as young children.

“We need more people in the Tłı̨chǫ region to get the vaccine to be confident that Tłı̨chǫ people will be protected from COVID,” he adds.

Mackenzie says the Tłı̨chǫ Government has been working together with the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency to make sure people have access to good information about the vaccine and opportunities to get vaccinated.

“It is our priority to make sure you have access to the vaccine, information about the vaccine, and support from the health care workers to make the best decisions for your community and families,” he adds.

Presently, Tłı̨chǫ has the lowest rate of injected doses, currently at 36 per cent.