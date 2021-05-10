Pfizer vaccine appointments available in YK

- Advertisement -

New vaccine clinics for the Pfizer vaccine are available in Yellowknife on Wednesday.

The additional clinic comes after appointments filled up for Pfizer vaccines last week in two hours.

Appointments are available on May 12 for Yellowknife residents aged 12-17 years-old who are isolating and not isolating. The clinics will be run in two seperate groups.

There are also appointments set to be made available on Thursday May 13 for residents who are isolating to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments can be booked as of 6 p.m. on May 11.

Residents who are isolating need proof of an exemption, granted by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, in order to get their vaccine. Residents have to email cpho@gov.nt.ca to receive an exemption. Appointments can be booked online at 6 p.m. on May 11.