Feds invests $3.1 million to expand virtual health care services in NWT

A bilateral agreement has been signed between the Federal Government and the GNWT for the NWT to expand virtual health care services for its residents.

Under the agreement, the territory will invest the money based on agreed-upon pan-Canadian priorities for accelerating virtual health care services during the pandemic.

Through this agreement, the NWT is receiving $3.1 million to expand its virtual health services.

Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Green says the GNWT’s main priority remains the health and safety of NWT residents and finding ways to support those needs for residents across all 33 communities.

“COVID-19 has created a need for virtual services in a way that no one could have anticipated. Continued funding such as this will support the NWT’s health and social services system improvements in key areas, including virtual care and access,” she adds.

Over the coming weeks, the territory will be developing an action plan that outlines how it is investing the funding to expand virtual health services.

Bilateral agreements on virtual care are aimed at ensuring that Canadians can continue to access the health care services they need during this time of uncertainty.