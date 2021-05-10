Changes made to NWT public service; new housing corporation boss named

- Advertisement -

Several changes to the senior management in the NWT public service were announced today by Premier Caroline Cochrane.

Eleanor Young has been appointed as President and CEO of the NWT Housing Corporation.

Young served for sixteen years in the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, serving as Deputy Minister since 2016.

She takes over from Tom Williams who served as President and CEO of the NWTHC from 2016 to 2021.

- Advertisement -

Laura Gareau has been appointed to replace Young as Deputy Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs.

Gareau has almost twenty years of senior management experience with the GNWT, most recently serving as the Deputy Secretary to Cabinet with the Department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs.

Jamie Koe has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Lands. Koe replaces Sylvia Haener who is retiring after 32 years of public service.

Koe has over eighteen years of senior management experience with the GNWT in the Department of Finance, most recently two years as Deputy Secretary to the Financial Management Board with the Department of Finance.

James Fulford has been appointed as Associate Deputy Minister of the NWT Housing Corporation.

- Advertisement -

Fulford has more than nineteen years of senior management experience with the GNWT, most recently two years as Chief Negotiator in the Office of Devolution Initiatives in the Department of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Deputy Ministers are the non-elected heads of a GNWT Department and are appointed by the Commissioner in the Executive Council on the advice of the Premier.

All appointments take effect on May 17th, except for the appointment of Koe, which will take effect on July 31st.