Pfizer vaccine clinic in Behchokǫ̀ on May 11

- Advertisement -

The first Pfizer vaccine clinic outside of Yellowknife will be held in Behchokǫ̀ on May 11.

Appointments will be available for youth aged 12 to 17 years-old at the Sportsplex.

The NWT received around 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in a swap with a southern province on Tuesday. The first clinic is set to be held in Yellowknife on May 6.

Health Canada approved the vaccine for use in youth aged 12 and older on Wednesday. Prior to that, only people aged 16 years and older could be administered with a dose.

- Advertisement -

Youth aged 12-17 in Behchokǫ̀ can get the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on May 11 from 10am-4pm to protect themselves from… Posted by Tlicho on Wednesday, 5 May 2021

The GNWT said in a statement that more doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be arriving in the territory in the coming weeks, allowing Pfizer vaccines to be administered in other NWT communities.

Doses can be given three weeks apart, which should shorten the time to get people fully vaccinated, according to the GNWT.

More information about the vaccine can be found by calling (867) 392-6075, where you can also make appointments.

Appointments are available on May 11 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.