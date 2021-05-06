34 COVID-19 cases in YK related to cluster; six more probable

- Advertisement -

There are now 34 cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife connected to the outbreak at N.J Macpherson. Another six cases are waiting to be confirmed.

The GNWT has issued two more public exposure notices in the city related to the outbreak.

Anyone who attended Bullocks Bistro on April 30th from 1-2:45 p.m. are now a contact of COVID-19 and must isolate immediately for 14 days. Members of their households must also isolate immediately for 14 days.

Anyone who attended Bruno’s Pizza & Donair on April 29th from 3:30-4 p.m. is seen as a potential contact and is asked to self-monitor and get tested if symptomatic.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says they are actively reaching out to inform contacts.

There are now 38 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory. Two cases remain active at Ekati Mine and another two at Imperial Oil in Norman Wells.