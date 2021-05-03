Common travel area between NWT and Nunavut closed

- Advertisement -

Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer has suspended Nunavut’s common travel area with the NWT, effective immediately due to the COVID-19 situation in Yellowknife.

Dr. Michael Patterson says anyone travelling to Nunavut from the NWT must isolate at the designated isolation hub in Yellowknife for 14 days before returning into the territory.

“Exceptions to this isolation requirement include travelers with a same-ticket layover through Yellowknife, critical workers with an authorized travel letter, medical travelers, or those granted compassionate exemption,” he adds.

All travellers who departed Yellowknife into Nunavut on or after April 28th are required to isolate immediately for 14 days from the day they returned home.

- Advertisement -

Patterson says as per the current public health orders, when one traveller of a household is required to isolate, all members of that household must isolate as well.

“This includes households with an exempted critical worker or those with someone who has recently travelled from Iqaluit or the NWT,” he adds.

Patterson insists that all non-essential travel, including travel by air and by land, continues to be highly discouraged.