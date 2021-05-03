All sports in Yellowknife cancelled for youth 18 and under

- Advertisement -

As the NWT reckons with a spike in COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife, sports and extracurricular activities in the city have been cancelled for youth.

All sports for people under the age of 18 in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ̨, including sports outside of school are to be cancelled, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

NWT Soccer said all its activity in Yellowknife would be suspended until further notice.

A number of school sports events had been cancelled throughout the territory, including the Junior and Senior Super Soccer Tournament scheduled to happen in Yellowknife on April 21 and 25 and April 28 to May 2 respectively.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming track and field tournament in Yellowknife and the territory wide event in Hay River have already been cancelled.

This comes as part of a number of changes in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ̨, and Dettah. Masks are now mandatory in indoor spaces, day care and day homes remain open, non-essential travel outside of the three communities is discouraged and if possible residents are encouraged to work from home.

In addition to school sports, schools as a whole in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ̨ and Dettah are closed after six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Ten more cases in the city are waiting to be confirmed. The six cases are considered a cluster and an outbreak has not been declared because the exposure chain has been identified.