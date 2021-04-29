Yellowknife Covid cluster caused by UK variant

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has confirmed that five of the six COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife are caused by the U.K. variant.

The positive COVID-19 wastewater signal from Yellowknife that was announced on April 19th

was confirmed for B.1.1.7.

All five individuals who are part of the cluster picked up by wastewater testing are confirmed with COVID-19 caused by the U.K. variant.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says there is no public health risk associated with this update.

“Because variants of concern now make up the majority of positive COVID-19 test results in many parts of Canada, we are treating all new infections in the territory as VOCs until confirmed otherwise,” she adds.

Kandola says more than 900 tests have been performed since the advisory was announced on April 19th.

There are six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife; five are a part of the cluster, with the sixth not related.