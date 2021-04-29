New family shelter building location after development permit approved

- Advertisement -

Hay River is set to get a new family shelter, after council approved a zoning permit application from the Family Resource Centre.

The Woman’s Resource Centre has been on Riverview Drive since it was approved by

Hay River’s council in 1992. But the property has been empty since the old building was removed in September 2018 — making an application for a new development permit necessary.

Since then, the centre has been hosted out of a temporary location, a Town of Hay River owned housing unit on Woodland Drive, while work was being put together on building a new shelter.

- Advertisement -

The new shelter will be called the Family Resource Centre and will be able to house 18 residents at a time.

Town documents described the centre as a “much-needed resource.”

Councillor Brian Willows said he was very excited to see these plans go ahead., having worked with the Woman’s Resource Centre on developing the plans in 2017.

Councillor Keith Dohey said he was concerned about being able to deliver building supplies to the location, with work set to start on sections of Riverview Drive, but that having supplies on site could combat the issue.