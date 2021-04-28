YK program registration opens Monday

- Advertisement -

Registration for a variety of spring and summer recreation programs in Yellowknife will open to the public on Monday at 9 a.m.

Summer day camp registration will also be opening. The full list of available recreational programming can be found on the City of Yellowknife’s website.

The City notes that some programming information may not be available until registration date.

Everyone participating in spring or summer programming is asked to continue following the guidelines set out by the Chief Public Health Officer.

Before every class, everyone participating must complete the COVID-19 screening form. The City notes that additional requirements may apply to specific programs.

Residents who wish to participate can register online or call the City at 920-5683.