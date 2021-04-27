Fort Simpson pool set to reopen for summer

- Advertisement -

After a one year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Fort Simpson swimming pool will open for the 2021 season

Recreation Coordinator Andre Bolduc posted on Facebook saying that they have received permission from Protect NWT to open back up.

A pool supervisor has been hired and will start her position on May 26th. She will then determine when opening day will be.

Bolduc notes building preparations will begin this week and that youth under the age of 18 will be free of charge for the whole summer.

He says there will be notable health and safety guidelines during Phase 2, which includes front entrance screening; masks which must be worn when not in the water; and no sharing of pool toys.

A maximum of 25 people are to be allowed in the pool deck area for the first week of operation. That number will increase to 40 by the following week.

Bolduc says more information will be coming in the coming weeks.