Helicopter crash in Nunavut takes three lives

Three people are dead after a helicopter crash happened near Griffith Island, Nunavut.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq the crash occurred during a trip to survey the Lancaster Sound polar bear population undertaken by the Department of Environment.

On April 25th at 4:45 p.m., Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters were notified of an overdue aircraft.

A twin otter was dispatched to fly over the last known position of the aircraft and located debris south west of Resolute Bay.

An AS350-B2 with three people on board was found and confirmed down. At approximately 1 a.m. a team at the site confirmed all three people, including two flight crew and one wildlife biologist, did not survive.

The RCMP, assisted by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Canadian Rangers coordinated a team to initiate ground search and recovery.

The crash site and surrounding area have been secured and will be maintained as investigators arrive.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Office of the Chief Coroner. The names of the victims have not been released.