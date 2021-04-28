Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWTSPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Grey!

“Grey is 6 years old and the most cuddly dog. He very much enjoys people and having naps. He is selective with other dogs and seems to prefer females.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Grey home! either stop by the NWTSPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com