Prepare for flooding if you live in these communities, warns GNWT

The GNWT is warning residents of several communities they should prepare for flooding, including Hay River and areas of Yellowknife.

Residents in Hay River, Nahanni Butte, Fort Liard, Fort Simpson, Aklavik and the Old Town area of Yellowknife are at an elevated risk of flooding, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR).

Water flow levels in some rivers are more than double their average, with snowmelt still set to increase water flows in many areas.

The Mackenzie River near Fort Simpson normally sees water flows of 2840 cubic metres of water per second, but is now seeing 4790 cubic metres of water flow per second, as of April 14.

The flows at the Kakisa River as well as the Taltson and Tazin Rivers have almost doubled.

“The latest information suggests near-certain flooding on the Tazin and Taltson rivers,” according to ENR. “Water levels in both basins continue to be the highest on record for this time of year and will be further affected by high snowpack. There is a high likelihood of exceeding the record high water levels experienced last fall.”

Flooding impacted hunters’ cabins earlier this year along the Taltson River.

A spokesperson for ENR warned in the release that conditions would be unpredictable this year.

The environment department recommends anyone in an area at risk of flooding prepare their houses, by moving valuables to a safe place, removing electrical components, removing carpets and elevating furniture and know your community’s emergency plan.