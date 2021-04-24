Three COVID-19 cases in YK, all connected to travel

- Advertisement -

Three new cases have been reported in Yellowknife.

All three are NWT residents. Two of the cases are connected to domestic travel, with those individuals in the same household. Seven contacts have been identified, and all those people are isolating and doing well.

The third case is connected to international travel. That individual is isolating and supported, according to NWT’s CHief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

Kandola says there has been no transmission reported connected to the exposure risk at École St. Patrick High School. No new contacts have been identified outside of the 40 contacts identified on Thursday.

There is an exposure risk connected to these cases: on April 16 between 9:30 p.m. to midnight and April 17 between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Sand Pits bonfire in Yellowknife.

There are currently five active COVID-19 cases, according to the territory’s dashboard.