YK men’s fashion store For Men Only up for sale

- Advertisement -

After 22 years of ownership, Vicki Tompkins has put men’s fashion store For Men Only up for sale.

Tompkins also owns the women’s fashion store, For Women Only and chose to focus on the female fashion store because that’s the area she’s more passionate about.

While COVID-19 did play on her mind, Tompkins says the decision was based mainly on a desire to step back and focus on her other store.

“I’m mainly doing it because I only want to work one full-time job at a time,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The store has been located in the lower-level of the YK Centre Mall for a number of years.

“I want somebody to come in who is going to love the store as much as I’ve loved it,” she said.

Despite a number of businesses struggling during the pandemic, For Men Only is profitable and stable, according to a statement from the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

“With a long tradition for service to clients, the customer base draws from locals and visitors,” the Yellowknife Chamber said in a statement. “This business has room for growth and has a proven track record to withstand many fluctuations in our economy.”

The store was put up for sale Tuesday, and Tompkins says it’s still early but she says she hopes she will find someone to buy the store soon.