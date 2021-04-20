Over half of NWT adults fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of April 19th, 19,271 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up almost 3,000 from this time last week.

There are approximately 34,400 adults in the NWT meaning that over 55 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.

Clinics are ongoing in the three hub communities for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

There have also been 25,375 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivered to NWT residents.

There are currently no active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT however a positive wastewater trace was detected in Yellowknife meaning there is likely one undiscovered case of COVID-19 in the region.