Presumptive COVID-19 case at Ekati was false positive

A presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the Ekati Diamond Mine turned out to be negative.

The false positive was detected on April 6 during testing of employees leaving the mine.

The results were re-tested and found to be negative, as first reported by CBC. All positive COVID-19 tests go through this process to confirm their results. A case is only confirmed when it has been tested twice.

Previously, there was a false positive case reported at Gahcho Kué diamond mine in October.

That means the NWT currently has one active case: the NWT resident in Yellowknife, after the non-resident at the Diavik Diamond Mine recently was reclassified as recovered, since it has been 14 days since that case was reported.

In total there have been 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the NWT, 43 residents within the territory, six residents outside of the territory and 29 non-resident workers.