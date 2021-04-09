Feds invests over $375,000 to support YK Visitor Centre in new location

- Advertisement -

The federal government is investing over $375,000 through CanNor to support a two-year project to renovate Yellowknife’s soon-to-be relocated Visitor Centre.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says the renovation will enhance visitor experience and ensure accessibility at the new Centre Square Mall location in downtown Yellowknife.

“The Yellowknife Visitor Centre is a tourist hub and often the starting point for visitors exploring Yellowknife, the North Slave region of NWT and beyond,” he adds.

Mayor Rebecca Alty says the Visitor Centre relocation comes at an excellent time to invest in and revitalize Yellowknife’s downtown core.

“The new space will welcome tourists back to the region, showcase local non-commercial artwork, and act as an accessible, community hub for businesses and the public,” she adds.

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment says the visitor information centres promote local, Indigenous and regional tourism operators and their products.

“With many visitors to the NWT beginning their visit in Yellowknife, this is an opportunity to provide information about the wealth of incredible tourism opportunities across our beautiful territory,” she adds.

The $377,587 federal investment in the project comes with a further $161,000 investment from the GNWT, and a $125,000 investment from the City of Yellowknife.