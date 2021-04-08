Fort McPherson RCMP arrests multiple impaired drivers

- Advertisement -

Between March 20th and March 30th, Fort McPherson RCMP arrested and charged five people for operating vehicles while impaired or refusing to comply with an order of providing breath samples.

Three of the drivers were operating snowmobiles and two were operating passenger vehicles. Several provided breath samples which were 3-4 times the legal limit.

Fort McPherson RCMP say they’re still investigating another incident from that same time where a male on a snowmobile collided with two teenagers on a separate snowmobile.

Police believe alcohol was involved in that collision.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver or suspicious activity is asked to call their local RCMP detachment.