Inuvik artist’s painting to be on Northwestel’s phone directory

Tracy Blyth’s painting, Stargazers, will be splashed across the front cover of 2021/22 Northwestel phone directory.

Blyth, a former art student, says she’s entered the annual art contest several times before but never expected to win.

“I really like my art, but it still surprises me when other people do, because it is kind of a personal taste thing. I’ve never had anything like this happen before and I can’t wait to see the phone book when it gets here”

For being selected as the directory cover artist, Blyth was awarded a $5,000 prize from Northwestel.

Blyth, who has been an NWT resident of nearly 20 years, says her “obsession with colour” lends itself to her artwork as she finds inspiration around her community.

“Here in Inuvik, we have such brilliant colours, everything is white (through winter) and then you have the northern lights – which light up everything. The colours up here are spectacular,” she adds

Northern artists have been showcased on Northwestel’s regional phone directory covers for more than 30 years.

Directory availability in each community may vary due to the COVID-19 situation. Customers are advised to check with the directory pickup location in their community for availability and practice social distancing when picking up their directory.

Northwestel directories can also be viewed online.