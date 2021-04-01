New chair appointed to WSCC’s governance council

- Advertisement -

Jenni Bruce has been appointed by the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission of the NWT and Nunavut as the new chair of its Governance Council

The seven person Council oversees the conduct of business and management of the WSCC while ensuring that workers are properly being taken care of.

Minister Responsible for the WSCC Shane Thompson, who appointed the new chair, says Bruce brings over 20 years of board management experience to this important role.

“Her experience as a leader in Hospitality, Property Management and building partnerships across industry and government are considerable assets to help realize our vision to eliminate workplace injury or illness,” he adds.

Bruce has been a resident of Yellowknife for over two decades, and is the Regional Manager for Midwest Property Management.

She has sat on boards including the Northern Safety Association, the NWT Chamber of Commerce, and NWT Tourism.

Bruce will assume her new role effective April 1st and replaces former chair David Tucker.