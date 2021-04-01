Fuel prices to change in several NWT communities

- Advertisement -

On April 5th, the GNWT will be adjusting the price of fuel in the NWT to reflect the current cost of fuel, transportation and taxes.

Prices are being adjusted by the GNWT in the following communities: Łutselk’e, Fort Good Hope, Tsiigehtchic, Ulukhaktok, Wrigley, Tulita, Sachs Harbour and Paulatuk.

This price change follows ongoing supply in some communities and the completion of the summer fuel resupply program, which concluded last October.

These new prices are based on the costs of completing that program. The GNWT says the specific changes vary by commodity and by community.

The GNWT is currently responsible for the purchase, transport, and storage of fuel in 16 communities across the territory that are not served by the private sector.

The price of fuel in the territory was last changed on July 1st, 2020.

Current prices and prices as of April 5th are available on the GNWT’s website.