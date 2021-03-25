YK State of Emergency extended

- Advertisement -

The State of Emergency in the City of Yellowknife has been extended through April 8.

Homelessness minister Paulie Chinna announced the State of Emergency back in November. It was initially declared to establish the former location of the SideDoor youth shelter, also known as the mine Resources Building, into a temporary day shelter.

The move was made necessary because of capacity restrictions at the existing warming shelter in Yellowknife, run by the NWT Disabilities Council.

The state of emergency has been renewed every two weeks since the beginning of November.

Chinna added the GNWT didn’t “make this decision lightly.”

Both both Health Minister Julie Green and Chinna emphasized this is not a permanent solution. Green announced that the GNWT would implement a permanent day shelter sometime in 2023.

This State of Emergency will continue to be extended for as long as it is required, the statement says.