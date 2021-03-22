NNSL sold after decades of printing

Listen here:
After being fired from News of the North, Jack Sigvaldason launched the Yellowknifer newspaper in 1972
At the beginning, his office was his kitchen.
But soon the operation picked up momentum, and Sigvaldason later bought the paper that fired him in 1979.
10 years later, he bought Canarctic Graphics, the printing company who would produce his paper.
Over the years, that company turned into Northern News Services Limited…
And would go on to expand into Nunavut and opened newspapers in a number of communities.
Now the company is being sold to Black Press, a newspaper chain with paper asin the U.s., Alberta, B.C. and Yukon.
But the paper will still have the same feel, says CEO Bruce Valpy.
While there were a couple of layoffs, Valpy says there aren’t any paper closures in the forecast for NNSL.