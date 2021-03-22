Independent commission to review MLAs’ compensation and benefits

- Advertisement -

NWT residents who have comments on how much Members of the NWT Legislative Assembly get paid now have the opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns.

The Independent Commission, which will be chaired by former NWT premier Joe Handley, is asking for feedback to review the salaries, benefits, allowances, and expenses that are received by elected MLAs.

MLAs in the NWT currently receive an annual salary of $109,991 as well as bonuses of $47,875 for speakers, $57,771 for ministers and $83,656 for the premier.

Residents wishing to share their thoughts can submit a written submission, email or webform submission by May 1st.

To arrange a telephone or video meeting, contact the Commission at 867-767-9133 extension 12005, or e-mail info@nwtmlapay.ca by April 15th.

The Committee is required to provide its recommendations to the Speaker by August 20th.