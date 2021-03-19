Folk on the Rocks letting residents design event merch

- Advertisement -

NWT residents have the opportunity to design their own merchandise for the 2021 edition of Folk on the Rocks.

A blog post by organizers says FOTR merchandise is “meant to capture the spirit of each year’s festival.”

The post says getting back to the sand will mean a lot for the Folk team, but also for the community.

“We wanted to put the 2021 Folk on the Rocks merchandise designs in your hands!”

From March 16th to April 16th, people can submit designs to the Folk judges, and they will have the chance to win a $500 cash prize and two VIP tickets to the event.

Anyone wanting to submit a design is asked to head over to the FOTR website before April 16th at midnight to be considered.