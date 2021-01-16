COVID-19 diagnosis in Fort Liard

- Advertisement -

A positive COVID-19 diagnosis has been reported in Fort Liard.

The diagnosis is related to travel. An investigation into any exposure risk is in its early stages, but “there is some likelihood of additional COVID-19 cases being discovered based on what is known,” according to a statement from NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Kami Kandola.

The individual is currently isolating and doing well.

“If you are in Fort Liard, we recommend avoiding any gatherings of any size with those you do not live with for the time being,” Kandola added.

This diagnosis in Fort Liard comes after wastewater sampling in Hay River detected traces of COVID-19, and a COVID-19 diagnosis was reported in Yellowknife with no known source.