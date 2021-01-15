Hay River manufacturer receives inaugural GNWT Investment

- Advertisement -

Poison Graphics in Hay River has been awarded the GNWT’s inaugural NWT Manufacturing Innovation and Technology contribution.

This is the first year that the contribution has been awarded. The $100K investment will support the purchase of a HP R2000 Latex Printer for Poison Graphics.

Derek Mundy, Owner/Operator of Poison Painting says that the contribution promises to open an exciting new chapter in Hay River’s manufacturing sector.

“Poison Graphics will be able to offer packaging and displays that will allow entrepreneurs to get their products to market – and establish in store displays for their products.“

- Advertisement -

Mundy notes that the printer will allow the company to expand beyond adhesive printed vinyl and mounting to offer new product lines including affordable custom printed packaging and displays.

“The new technology is also expected to reduce waste and production costs while contributing to improved delivery times.”

With increased outputs, the company anticipates a need to hire more technicians, graphic designers and sales personnel.

Introduced in the NWT Manufacturing Strategy, the contribution is designed to support manufacturers investing in technology aimed at reducing costs or improving productivity and resulting in increased local employment.